Dr. Sam Kim, MD
Dr. Sam Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus and Abrazo West Campus.
Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 428-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
Would recommend. Best surgeon I've had so far. Extremely skilled at what he does while being humble about it. Very informative when explaining.
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
