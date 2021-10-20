Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kieley works at
Locations
1
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
2
Lompoc1111 E Ocean Ave Ste 3, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 733-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Dr. Kieley performed robotic prostatectomy on me. Minimum downtime or scarring. No incontinence nor ED. Very personable and accessible. Took time to explain all options to treat my prostate cancer and all of the pros and cons of each option.
About Dr. Samuel Kieley, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003058546
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kieley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kieley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kieley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kieley has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kieley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.