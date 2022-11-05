Dr. Samuel Kenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kenan, MD
Dr. Samuel Kenan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard611 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 723-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 470-7550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City1001 Franklin Ave Rm 110, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 396-7846
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
He Is a doctor that loves his patients...by the grace of God. And by the dedication and love of this true servant of God....I am here today.....he did a great surgery.....and forever I will be grateful To Dr..Samuel Keenan....a remarkable human being,,,,,,He is an Angel here on Earth.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932191038
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Hosp Joint Dis Orth Inst, Orthopedic Surgery
- Tel-Hashomer Hospital
