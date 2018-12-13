Dr. Samuel Kassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Kassar, MD
Dr. Samuel Kassar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA.
Dr. Kassar works at
Woodglen Ob.gyn. Medical Group315 E ROUTE 66, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4124
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
Glendora Surgery Center541 S Pasadena Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 610-1850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sam Kassar is a very kind and knowledgeable doctor. He did my hysterectomy a month ago. I have had absolutely no pain or problems. Dr Kassar explained everyhthing he wqs going to do before the surgery and explained everything he did during the surgery. He takes his time and never makes you fee rushed. I would highly recommend Dr. Sam Kassar.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1205151032
Dr. Kassar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassar has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, C-Section and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassar speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassar.
