Dr. Kashani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Kashani, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kashani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Kashani works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Solutions Amc16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 415, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 804-5177Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 215, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 804-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I work at a hospital here in SFV over 11+ yrs , and I get to work with many different types doctors. Just recently I find my self needing surgery. I knew which surgeon I was going to go with. Dr. Kashani is the best!!! He is funny, smart, and makes you feel very comfortable! The staff are very friendly and they do a wonderful job in squeezing you in. I highly recommend Dr. Kashani to my friends, family, and anyone who is in need of a surgical intervention.
About Dr. Samuel Kashani, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184821407
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashani has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
Dr. Kashani accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.