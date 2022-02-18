Dr. Kammerzell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Kammerzell, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Kammerzell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Kammerzell works at
Locations
-
1
Urologic Specialists of Okla1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7600
-
2
Omni Medical Group Senior Care4720 S Harvard Ave Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 749-6730
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kammerzell?
Listened to my issues. Provided a diagnosis and prescribed medical treatment.
About Dr. Samuel Kammerzell, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902293103
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kammerzell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammerzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammerzell works at
Dr. Kammerzell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammerzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammerzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammerzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.