Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
1
Joseph Spine Institute - Safety Harbor1840 Mease Dr Ste 309, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (813) 588-8411
2
Joseph Spine710 94th Ave N Ste 309, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 382-7481Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Joseph Spine Institute2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 590, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 686-9116
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first lower back surgery on Nov. 2016, fused my S1 and L5. My spine had dislocated back in 1993 while lifting very heavy weights. Continued power lifting until back pain had worsened to the point it was unbearable. Unfortunately, about 6 months after surgery I was rear ended by a police officer and was in pain almost immediately following accident. My original surgeon had left the area for a position in Arizona and I made the most regrettable decision to have Tressor from Florida Orthopedic follow up with revision surgery. That “doctor” put me in the most intense pain imaginable up until Dr. Joseph rescued me. After seeing several Surgeons, all said there was nothing they could do, Dr. Joseph, after 3 surgeries has relieved all my lower back pain. I cannot say enough positive comments about him, even after the 3rd surgery and still experiencing intense pain mostly in my hips, ordered X rays and found my hips were past bone. Having 2nd hip surgery this Friday. Thank you, Dr.
About Dr. Samuel Joseph, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336330778
Education & Certifications
- Spine Institute Of New York
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
