Dr. Samuel Johnsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lahaina, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.



Dr. Johnsen works at MDVIP - Lahaina, Hawaii in Lahaina, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.