Dr. Samuel Im, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Im, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Locations
Samuel S. Im MD Inc.12462 Putnam St Ste 303, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 900-1012
Lakewood Regional Medical Center3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 900-1012
Pih Health Hospital Whittier12401 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-3544
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Im saved my life, he is an amazing surgeon and he is very caring and comforting, I highly recommend Dr. Im.
About Dr. Samuel Im, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Im has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Im accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Im has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Im has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Im on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Im speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Im. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Im.
