Overview

Dr. Samuel Idarraga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Idarraga works at Allergy Research & Care, SC in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.