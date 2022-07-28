Dr. Samuel Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Ibrahim, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Ibrahim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Locations
Samuel Ibrahim MD Inc.79180 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 837-7910
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awsome doctor.! I appreciate him communicating with me,my incision from surgery were perfect,his staff is awsome,and his office&patient room soo clean. Thank you Dr.Ibrahim for attending me
About Dr. Samuel Ibrahim, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1326212358
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams Univ Hosp
- Ain Shams Universi
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.