Dr. Samuel Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Hu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-5700Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding surgeon. He actually listens to you and his PA, Amanda is awesome.
About Dr. Samuel Hu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.