Dr. Samuel Houston, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Samuel Houston, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Florida Health Science Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Houston works at Florida Retina Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Lady Lake, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Retina Institute
    95 COLUMBIA ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-9621
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Retina Institute
    1123 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 847-7915
  3. 3
    Florida Retina Institute
    790 S US Highway, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-9944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Florida Retina Institute
    2270 E Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 243-0716
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 29, 2020
    I was very nervous when I went but Dr. Houston was awesome. He explained everything from the beginning till the end. I would recommend him to everyone. The staff made you feel comfortable and always a smile. If you need a retina specialist Florida Retina Institute is the place.
    — Oct 29, 2020
    About Dr. Samuel Houston, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851533236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship, Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
