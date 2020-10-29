Overview

Dr. Samuel Houston, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Florida Health Science Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Houston works at Florida Retina Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL, Lady Lake, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.