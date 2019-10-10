See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Samuel Horton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Samuel Horton, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Horton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Riverview Health.

Dr. Horton works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of in LLC
    3743 Landmark Dr Ste 200, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-4511
  2. 2
    Unity Healthcare LLC Innervisionahn
    3750 Landmark Dr Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 448-4511
  3. 3
    Indiana Oncology Hematology Consultants
    9002 N Meridian St Ste 214, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 208-3855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Samuel Horton, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073531257
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

