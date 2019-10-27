Overview

Dr. Samuel Hooks III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Hooks III works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.