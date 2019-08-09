Dr. Samuel Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Hess, MD
Dr. Samuel Hess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Florida Spine and Joint Institute1725 N University Dr Ste 325, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 941-8889
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Vary good dr really cares for your health mind and soul glad he was my dr would recommend him to anyone who has back pain
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
