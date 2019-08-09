See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Samuel Hess, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samuel Hess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Hess works at FLORIDA SPINE AND JOINT INSTITUTE in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Spine and Joint Institute
    1725 N University Dr Ste 325, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 941-8889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Samuel Hess, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1467434118
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hess works at FLORIDA SPINE AND JOINT INSTITUTE in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hess’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

