Dr. Samuel Harris, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Samuel Harris, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at HCA Florida Westside Primary Care in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HCA Florida Westside Primary Care
    12651 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 202, Sunrise, FL 33323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 280-0623
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    As both patient and registered nurse who was looking for a knowledgeable doctor who cares about his patients- look no further. I was blown away by Dr. Harris. He is truly a phenomenal doctor who sends time getting to know his patients and listening to their concerns. I truly am so glad I found him. Our whole family will be seeing him. If you want a doctor who goes the extra mile and is too notch , Dr. Harris is who you should see.
    DJ — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Harris, DO
    About Dr. Samuel Harris, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750813895
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
