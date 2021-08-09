Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD
Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
The Orthopedic Cln. Assoc. PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-6211Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
TOCA at Banner Health5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 277-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Harmsen was great! Had a couple consults and an MRI and went to surgery. Had a rotator cuff tear and a torn upper bicep tendon. He fixed the rotator cuff and cut and reattached the bicep tendon. Feel as good as new and couldn't ask for anything more
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- The San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand Ases Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
- Banner Good Samaritan Orthopaedic Residency
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
