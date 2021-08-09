Overview

Dr. Samuel Harmsen, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Harmsen works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.