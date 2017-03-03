Overview

Dr. Samuel Harms, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Essentia Health-Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Harms works at Orthopaedic Associates of Duluth, PA in Duluth, MN with other offices in Hibbing, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.