Dr. Samuel Harmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Harmon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.
Locations
Community ENT Care18000 RIVER RD, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 621-6673
Community Ear Nose & Throat3611 S Reed Rd Ste 210, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 864-8925
Community Surgery Center Howard3503 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 776-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I saw another "pretty boy" dr in this office. I told staff I didnt feel like he really cared about me! Next time I saw Dr Harmon. LOVED this doc! He wears a head gear, which said to me he's cares more about his job than his appearance! Gave me hope for my problems!!! I HIGHLY reccomend him!!!
About Dr. Samuel Harmon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.