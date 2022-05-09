Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Medical College, Albany Ny and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
Urology San Antonio10431 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 614-4544
2
Urology San Antonio11212 State Highway 151 Ste 180, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 521-7333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Samuel Hakim since 2015. When I had a problem with an unwanted retention of urine, he examined me thoroughly and could help me a therapy which has normalized my life since then. When another health problem evolved which required a biopsy, it was Dr. Hakim who did not only perform the procedure in a precise way, but did it without my feeling any pain. I trust him entirely and would not hesitate to undergo any further necessary surgery, as long as he would be available to perform it.
About Dr. Samuel Hakim, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dartmoth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, Nh
- Albany Medical College, Albany Ny
- Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute, Troy, Ny
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakim has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakim speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.