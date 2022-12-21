Overview

Dr. Samuel Hahn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Hahn works at Center For Advance Ent Care in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.