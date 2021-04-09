See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Guillory works at SAMUEL GUILLORY, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel Guillory, MD
    1103 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 860-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Guillory?

Apr 09, 2021
I've been a patient of Dr. Guillory's for decades and even after I moved to Baltimore, I travel back to NY to see him rather than switch to another ophthalmologist in Maryland. He's hugely knowledgeable, forthright, personable, efficient, and his office is very well run, comfortable with excellent, accommodating staff. I recommend him without reservation to anyone, esp to those you care deeply about.
— Apr 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Guillory to family and friends

Dr. Guillory's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Guillory

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD.

About Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659433647
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guillory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guillory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guillory works at SAMUEL GUILLORY, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Guillory’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillory.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Samuel Guillory, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.