Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubernick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO
Overview
Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gubernick works at
Locations
-
1
Gubernick Allergy Asthma and Immunology Associates13145 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 530-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gubernick?
Dr. Gubernick is the best doctor I have ever had. I am 38 with severe allergies and asthma. I have seen specialists my entire life to assist in managing my chronic conditions and never found true relief and a plan for care until I met Dr. Gubernick. He is compassionate, never makes your concerns feel trivial, and spends time educating patients on their conditions and treatment options. I also trust him with my daughter's care and have referred half a dozen friends. They all agree he is the best!
About Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518916972
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gubernick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubernick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubernick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gubernick works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubernick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubernick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gubernick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gubernick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.