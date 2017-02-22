See All Pediatricians in Largo, FL
Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO

Pediatrics
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gubernick works at Family Allergy Asthma & Immunology Associates in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gubernick Allergy Asthma and Immunology Associates
    13145 66th St, Largo, FL 33773 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 530-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Patch Testing

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2017
    Dr. Gubernick is the best doctor I have ever had. I am 38 with severe allergies and asthma. I have seen specialists my entire life to assist in managing my chronic conditions and never found true relief and a plan for care until I met Dr. Gubernick. He is compassionate, never makes your concerns feel trivial, and spends time educating patients on their conditions and treatment options. I also trust him with my daughter's care and have referred half a dozen friends. They all agree he is the best!
    Allison in Largo, FL — Feb 22, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO
    About Dr. Samuel Gubernick, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518916972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
