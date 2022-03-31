See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Madison, WI
Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Gubbels works at UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN HOSPITAL AND CLINICS in Madison, WI with other offices in Aurora, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation
    600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 263-6190
  2. 2
    University of Colorado Otolaryngology
    1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2820
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Uchealth Audiology Clinic - Cherry Creek
    100 Cook St Ste 304, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 516-9407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deafness Conductive - Stapedial - Ear Malformation - Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Friendly, professional and knowledgeable.
    Ed Pittock — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790854792
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Neurotology - University of Iowa Hospials and Clinics
    Residency
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubbels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gubbels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gubbels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gubbels has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gubbels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubbels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubbels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gubbels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gubbels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

