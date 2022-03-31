Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gubbels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Gubbels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-6190
-
2
University of Colorado Otolaryngology1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2820Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Uchealth Audiology Clinic - Cherry Creek100 Cook St Ste 304, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 516-9407
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gubbels?
Friendly, professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Samuel Gubbels, MD
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1790854792
Education & Certifications
- Neurotology - University of Iowa Hospials and Clinics
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Neurotology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gubbels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gubbels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gubbels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gubbels works at
Dr. Gubbels has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gubbels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gubbels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gubbels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gubbels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gubbels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.