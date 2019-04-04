Overview

Dr. Samuel Groves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Groves works at Charleston Cardiovascular/THS in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.