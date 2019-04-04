Dr. Samuel Groves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Groves, MD
Dr. Samuel Groves, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Mountaineer Cardiology Pllc2345 Chesterfield Ave Ste 302, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (681) 205-8610
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (681) 205-8610
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (681) 205-8610
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very pleasant doctor. Takes time to listen and answer questions. Gives you his full attention unlike some doctors. Would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Samuel Groves, MD
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Groves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groves has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Groves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groves.
