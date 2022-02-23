See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Feasterville Trevose, PA
Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Grodofsky works at Fox Chase Pain Management in Feasterville Trevose, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Fort Washington, PA, West Chester, PA, Allentown, PA and Bala Cynwyd, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fox Chase Pain Management
    4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 288-5601
  2. 2
    Marlton Office
    3 Eves Dr Ste 311, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 288-5601
  3. 3
    Foundations Surgery Center
    467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 202, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 628-4300
  4. 4
    West Chester Office
    1589 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 337-3111
  5. 5
    Allentown Office
    2200 Hamilton St Ste 214, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 366-2803
  6. 6
    Bala Cynwyd Office
    1 Bala Ave Ste 418, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 366-2803
    Monday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Muskuloskeletal Problems Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grodofsky?

    Feb 23, 2022
    Exceptional physician who truly cares about his patients. Staff was nice and caring. They went above and beyond to help my physical situation.
    Val S — Feb 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grodofsky to family and friends

    Dr. Grodofsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grodofsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD.

    About Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932426566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grodofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grodofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grodofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grodofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.