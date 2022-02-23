Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grodofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Fox Chase Pain Management4979 Old Street Rd Ste B, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (267) 288-5601
-
2
Marlton Office3 Eves Dr Ste 311, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (267) 288-5601
-
3
Foundations Surgery Center467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 202, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 628-4300
-
4
West Chester Office1589 McDaniel Dr, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 337-3111
-
5
Allentown Office2200 Hamilton St Ste 214, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (215) 366-2803
-
6
Bala Cynwyd Office1 Bala Ave Ste 418, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (215) 366-2803Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional physician who truly cares about his patients. Staff was nice and caring. They went above and beyond to help my physical situation.
About Dr. Samuel Grodofsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932426566
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University Of Maryland
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grodofsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grodofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grodofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grodofsky speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grodofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grodofsky.
