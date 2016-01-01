Overview

Dr. Samuel Grampsas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Grampsas works at Gaines & Banday LLC in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydronephrosis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.