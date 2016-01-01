Dr. Grampsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Grampsas, MD
Dr. Samuel Grampsas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Gaines & Banday LLC301 N 8TH ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 545-8000
- 2 747 N Rutledge St Fl 5, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- 3 302 W Hay St Ste 200SIU, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 872-2711
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62781 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Grampsas has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Hydronephrosis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grampsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
