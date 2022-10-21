Dr. Samuel Goos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Goos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Goos, MD is a Dermatologist in Wolfeboro, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.
Dr. Goos works at
Locations
-
1
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wolfeboro, NH609 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Directions (603) 569-3376
-
2
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Concord, MA54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7010
-
3
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Westford, MA133 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 692-9978
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Marlborough Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goos?
I worked for Dr. Goos as one of his Clinical Team Leaders, out of his Westford Practice in/around 2011. His presence always brought forth a great deal of pride, idealism, intellectual brilliance and a tad bit of fear in me as he never had to speak much to exude Aires of “bring your very best everyday or stay home!” Although being the ring leader of a practice which emphasizes beauty, he didn’t care for vanity! I certainly brought my very best, serving not only Westford but lending my laser focused attention to Concord, Marlborough and eventually his Wolfeboro Practice! I met, worked along side and for some really cool Doctors, NP’s RN’s and RMA’s, CMA’s, one of whom is still a friend to this day so I consider myself very fortunate. Unfortunately, my time at APDERM was cut short due to a silly co-worker disagreement, however, I harbor zero resentment for I learned a tremendous amount of Dermatological education listening intently to whatever he and Dr. Ben Solky had to say!
About Dr. Samuel Goos, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548240039
Education & Certifications
- Boston U/tufts Combined Pro
- Boston Medical Center
- Yale University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goos works at
Dr. Goos has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.