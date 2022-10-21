See All Dermatologists in Wolfeboro, NH
Dr. Samuel Goos, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Goos, MD is a Dermatologist in Wolfeboro, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Lowell General Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Goos works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wolfeboro, NH in Wolfeboro, NH with other offices in Concord, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wolfeboro, NH
    609 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 569-3376
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Concord, MA
    54 Baker Avenue Ext, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7010
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Westford, MA
    133 Littleton Rd, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 692-9978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Huggins Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital
  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Hives
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Hives
Ringworm

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Hypopigmentation Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goos?

    Oct 21, 2022
    I worked for Dr. Goos as one of his Clinical Team Leaders, out of his Westford Practice in/around 2011. His presence always brought forth a great deal of pride, idealism, intellectual brilliance and a tad bit of fear in me as he never had to speak much to exude Aires of “bring your very best everyday or stay home!” Although being the ring leader of a practice which emphasizes beauty, he didn’t care for vanity! I certainly brought my very best, serving not only Westford but lending my laser focused attention to Concord, Marlborough and eventually his Wolfeboro Practice! I met, worked along side and for some really cool Doctors, NP’s RN’s and RMA’s, CMA’s, one of whom is still a friend to this day so I consider myself very fortunate. Unfortunately, my time at APDERM was cut short due to a silly co-worker disagreement, however, I harbor zero resentment for I learned a tremendous amount of Dermatological education listening intently to whatever he and Dr. Ben Solky had to say!
    Rhonda Thomas — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Goos, MD

    • Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Goos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goos has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

