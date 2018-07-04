See All Hematologists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD

Hematology
3 (6)
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez works at JACKFL-JACKSON SOUTH COMMUNITY HOSPITAL in Homestead, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Homestead Cancer Institute LLC
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 300, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 410-5358

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 04, 2018
    Best Oncology in the area. Took his time to explain my chemo treatment as well as side effects. Answered all my questions. Very nice staff and the nurse is very good.
    Lina Thomson in Homestead, FL — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861474223
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez works at JACKFL-JACKSON SOUTH COMMUNITY HOSPITAL in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

