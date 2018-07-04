Dr. Gonzalez Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Homestead Cancer Institute LLC925 NE 30th Ter Ste 300, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 410-5358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best Oncology in the area. Took his time to explain my chemo treatment as well as side effects. Answered all my questions. Very nice staff and the nurse is very good.
About Dr. Samuel Gonzalez Rodriguez, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861474223
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
