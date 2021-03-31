Dr. Samuel Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Goldstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Park Ridge Office1875 Dempster St Ste 555, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
-
2
Advocate Medical Group Imaging Ballard Rd1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
-
3
Advocate Vaccine Center - Adults and Pediatrics Lincolnwood6540 N Lincoln Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 779-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have referred several people to him for consultation. Excellent reviews, great communication skills with patient and other providers. Gets to the bottom of the concern in a kind, reassuring manner
About Dr. Samuel Goldstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
