Dr. Samuel Goldring, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Goldring, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    153 E 87th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 360-6460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr.Goldring is singularly the BEST podiatrist in nyc. Not only is he meticulously careful and skillful, but he genuinely cares and makes sure he takes care of every issue/problem presented to him. My entire family has been his patient for over 30 years...including my deceased parents whom he visited and cared for in their own apartment. Dr.Goldring sets the bar very high for any other podiatrist in NYC. There is absolutely no better at all.
    Eileen Sorota — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Samuel Goldring, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124026315
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
