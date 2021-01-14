Dr. Samuel Goldenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Goldenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Goldenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Voorhees2401 E Evesham Rd Ste F, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (877) 388-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldenberg?
Absolutely yes! He’s very knowledgeable, great bedside manner, explanations are very precise and just easy to talk to.
About Dr. Samuel Goldenberg, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1619977642
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center Geary Campus
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldenberg works at
Dr. Goldenberg has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.