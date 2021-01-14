Overview

Dr. Samuel Goldenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Goldenberg works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.