Dr. Samuel Giles, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Giles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middleburg, FL. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Giles works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology1670 St Vincents Way Ste 310, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 308-7959
Memory Treatment Centers1680 The Greens Way Ste 200, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 800-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful I was able to find Dr. Giles at his new location. He has done wonders for my headaches and I appreciate his care.
About Dr. Samuel Giles, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uf Health
- St Elizabeth Med Ctr
- Tufts Univ School Med
- Neurology
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
