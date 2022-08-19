Overview

Dr. Samuel Gerber, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.