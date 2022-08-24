Overview

Dr. Samuel Garrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.



Dr. Garrett works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.