Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
-
1
The Endocrine Center/Boca Raton9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-0332
-
2
The Endocrine Center2301 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 447-1198
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were told our son was was slightly behind per the growth chart. My husband became concerned after noticing no change in our son growth. Dr. Freedman was recommended. After the initial treatment and testing our son was behind by a lot . Thankfully treatment was started right away . A few years later our son is where he is supposed to be. The practice staff starve to get all necessary information required for testing and medication approval. Thank you for making this experience less stressful.
About Dr. Samuel Freedman, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1588701379
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Med Center
- Schneider Chldns Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- University of Miami
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
