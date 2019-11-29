Dr. Samuel Fink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Fink, MD
Dr. Samuel Fink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Laurence M. Silverstein M.d. Inc.5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 333, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Fink?
I was there for a routine follow-up visit, but I asked Dr. Fink to look at two burns I had suffered. He immediately recognized that they were more serious than I had thought and got me an appointment at a burn center. Turns out they were second and third degree burns that were not healing properly.
About Dr. Samuel Fink, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Pomona College
- Internal Medicine
