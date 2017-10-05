Dr. Samuel Finck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Finck, DO
Dr. Samuel Finck, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They completed their residency with Doctor's Hosp Columbus
Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville Inc2854 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-3273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Chwc Bryan Hospital442 W High St Ste 3, Bryan, OH 43506 Directions (419) 633-4174
Mercy Health -springfield Outpatient Surgery2600 N Limestone St Ste 150, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 523-9850
- 4 1717 Harper Rd Ste D, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-5102
- Raleigh General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Finck and staff have been wonderful. I couldn't be happier with the outcome of my recent foot surgery. Dr. Finck and staff have answered any questions I have had and been extremely helpful during my recovery. Thank you for a fine job. I highly recommend Dr. Finck and he would be my first choice for any orthopedic work I need in the future.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Doctor's Hosp Columbus
Dr. Finck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finck works at
Dr. Finck has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Finck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.