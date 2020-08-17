See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Falzone works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Belle Glade, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 790-5990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 790-5990
  3. 3
    Lakeside Medical Center
    39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 723-3859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Falzone for at least 17 years. I went through two pregnancies and and I feel I owe my sons life to him. My son was not breathing when he was born and the umbilical cord was right around his neck. I had no idea... he acted quickly and his expression never changed. He has always been kind and understanding and Knowledgeable. My kids are now 13 and 16 and I still go to him.
    Yvette Tillman — Aug 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376542167
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Falzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falzone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falzone has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falzone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Falzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falzone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

