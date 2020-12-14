Dr. Fadare Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital.
Locations
- 1 5604 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119 Directions (660) 372-1313
-
2
Samuel O Fadare MD PC6230 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 505-3311
- 3 901 Felix St, Saint Joseph, MO 64501 Directions (816) 364-1862
-
4
Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital Inc711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (816) 505-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed every lessons learned from Dr. Fadore. I Miss his words of wisdom and encouragement!!!
About Dr. Samuel Fadare Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184685802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
