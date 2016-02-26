Dr. Samuel Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samuel Evans, MD is a Pulmonologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 98-151 Pali Momi St # 1, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 483-6400
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans is a pleasant doctor. He has been v helpful in helping me understand my illness. I would highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Samuel Evans, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992744452
Education & Certifications
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
