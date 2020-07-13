Overview

Dr. Samuel Epstein, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Stafford Orthopedics PA in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.