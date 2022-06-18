Overview

Dr. Samuel Eng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Eng works at Meritus Primary Care in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.