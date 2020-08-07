Overview

Dr. Samuel Edwards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Edwards works at Samuel Edwards Internal Medicine in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.