Dr. Samuel Ecker, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ecker works at Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.