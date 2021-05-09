Dr. Samuel Durr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samuel Durr, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Durr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Crook County Medical Services Distrct and Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital.
Dr. Durr works at
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 824-1994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durr?
I have been seeing Dr. Durr for 5 years and am very comfortable with his decisions. I will continue to see him as long as he is there
About Dr. Samuel Durr, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790731826
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
- Creighton U
- Creighton U
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Crook County Medical Services Distrct
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Durr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Durr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durr works at
Dr. Durr has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Durr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.