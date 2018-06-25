See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Eau Claire, WI
Dr. Samuel Durham, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Durham, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Durham works at Prevea Health in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
    900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 717-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Peripheral Arterial Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atherosclerotic Coronary Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2018
    In 2006, I was rushed to the hospital, and unknown to me at the time, I was extremely sick. My RN wife, chose Dr Durham to perform the tricuspid repair, mitral valve replacement, and 1 by pass . The surgery was well over 9 hours, and if it wasn't for the skill and compassion of this man, I would not be alive to write this review. It is now 12/13 years later, and the pig valve is starting to leak, I would love for Dr. Durham to perform my replacement again. The best no question about it.
    Joe Schiavone in Maumee, OH — Jun 25, 2018
    About Dr. Samuel Durham, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467459040
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Columbus Children'S Hospital|Mott CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, U of Michigan|University Of Pittsburgh
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Durham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

