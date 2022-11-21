See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Samuel Dower, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (41)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Samuel Dower, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Dower works at Endocrine & Diabetes, PA in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Barnabas Ambulatory Care Cent
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 219, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Kathryn Orbe — Nov 21, 2022
About Dr. Samuel Dower, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1942260690
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
  • North Bronx HealthCare Network-Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
Internship
  • Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dower has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dower works at Endocrine & Diabetes, PA in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dower’s profile.

Dr. Dower has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dower.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

