Dr. Dower has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Dower, MD
Overview
Dr. Samuel Dower, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Dower works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Barnabas Ambulatory Care Cent200 S Orange Ave Ste 219, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dower?
I have been seeing Dr.Dower for 27 years for T1D. He is the best Doctor I have ever had. He takes his time, explains everything, listens to you and your concerns, and will go above and beyond to help you. The office staff is like family. I am grateful to have him as my endocrinologist. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Samuel Dower, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942260690
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Bronx HealthCare Network-Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
- Jacobi Medical Center (New York)
- New York University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dower works at
Dr. Dower has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Dyslipidemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dower speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.