Overview

Dr. Samuel Doppelt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Malden, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.